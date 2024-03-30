Malta Public Transport Rolls Out Special Bus Services for San Girgor Feast, Festa Frawli

With the festive season around the corner, Malta Public Transport (MPT) has announced the introduction of special bus services tailored to facilitate attendees' travel to the San Girgor feast and Festa Frawli. The dedicated bus routes aim to enhance accessibility and ensure a seamless travel experience for both locals and tourists flocking to these culturally significant events.

Enhanced Connectivity for San Girgor Feast Attendees

On Wednesday, April 3, MPT will launch a dedicated TD10 route from Valletta to Marsaxlokk and back, specifically designed for those heading to the San Girgor feast in Marsaxlokk. The service will operate in the morning between 9:15 am and 11:35 am with frequent departures every 20 minutes, perfectly synchronized with Route 81. This thoughtful scheduling continues into the afternoon, where buses will run from 1:15 pm to 4:55 pm, also departing every 20 minutes. This strategic alignment with Route 81's timetable ensures attendees can plan their journey with ease and convenience.

Special Arrangements for Festa Frawli Enthusiasts

For the much-anticipated Festa Frawli on Sunday, April 7, MPT has organized a special bus service to further support the event's accessibility. Route X44 will complement Route 44, easing the journey from Valletta to Għajn Tuffieħa via Mġarr. This service promises a bus leaving Valletta every 30 minutes between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, with the return journey from Mġarr to Valletta following a similar frequency, starting from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm. Additionally, a shuttle service will bridge Ta' Qali (Stadium Area) to Mġarr, operating every 30 minutes between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, and a return shuttle from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, ensuring attendees enjoy the festivities without the hassle of finding parking or navigating through traffic.

Accessing Detailed Schedules and Route Information

Attendees planning to leverage these special bus services can find detailed schedules and route information on the Malta Public Transport website. This initiative not only demonstrates MPT's commitment to enhancing public transport services during significant cultural events but also encourages the use of public transport as a sustainable travel option. By providing convenient and efficient travel solutions, MPT aims to contribute to the success of the San Girgor feast and Festa Frawli, ensuring these cherished cultural celebrations are accessible to all.