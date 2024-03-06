Malaga to Host Major German Travel Association's 75th Anniversary Event in 2025

Malaga city has been announced as the host for the 2025 annual conference of the German Travel Association (DRV), marking a significant event as the association celebrates its 75th anniversary. This decision is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the region's tourism, reminiscent of the boost experienced after the DRV's 50th anniversary event held in Torremolinos in 2000.

Significance of the Event

The DRV, representing over 3,000 member agencies, plays a crucial role in shaping travel trends within Germany. Arturo Bernal, the Junta de Andalucía's Minister of Tourism, and Francisco Salado, president of Turismo Costa del Sol, have both highlighted the event's potential to significantly increase German tourist arrivals in Malaga province. Scheduled from March 27 to 30, 2025, the conference is not just a milestone for the DRV but also a golden opportunity for Malaga to showcase its offerings to key industry players.

Strategic Importance for Malaga

Given the German market's unique characteristics, where travel agencies are preferred over online platforms, the event presents a strategic opportunity for local tourism stakeholders. Arturo Bernal emphasized the importance of engaging with Germany's leading travel agencies at the ITB Berlin trade fair, aiming to cement Malaga's position as a premier destination. Francisco Salado also noted the expectation of a sustained increase in German visitors, underlining the event's role in strengthening ties between the Costa del Sol and German travel operators.

Long-term Impact on Tourism

The anticipation surrounding the DRV's upcoming anniversary event in Malaga is not just about immediate benefits. It represents a longer-term investment in the region's tourism industry, with potential ripple effects that could extend well beyond the next few years. Engaging directly with the DRV's extensive network of travel agencies promises to open new avenues for Malaga, enhancing its visibility and appeal in one of Europe's largest travel markets.