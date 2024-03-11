Maharashtra Unveils Grand Plan for Tourism Zone Near Navi Mumbai Airport

Maharashtra is set to revolutionize its tourism landscape with a comprehensive plan to establish a sprawling 'tourism zone' adjacent to the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport. This ambitious initiative aims to leverage the state's burgeoning tourist influx, which saw a notable rise to 43.57 million domestic and 190,000 foreign visitors in 2021, by offering a diverse array of attractions and facilities spread across 1,000 acres.

Blueprint for Development

The proposed tourism zone is strategically located at the heart of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a vital growth hub. Envisioned facilities include a variety of amusement parks, hotels, restaurants, and a hotel management and training institute, underscoring the state's commitment to skill development in the hospitality sector. The draft tourism policy, soon to be tabled before the state cabinet, outlines the allocation of land for this zone and highlights the inclusion of a specialized 'tourism police' corps to enhance tourist safety and assistance.

Boosting Tourism through Innovative Policies

With an eye on experimental tourism, the draft policy proposes a focus on rural, adventure, community, and wellness tourism, alongside a single-window clearance system for the hospitality industry. These initiatives are complemented by Maharashtra's existing portfolio of tourism policies, including those for agro-tourism, beach shacks, caravan tourism, and adventure tourism, all aimed at making the state a premier tourism destination, attracting significant investments, and generating employment opportunities.

Anticipated Impact and Future Prospects

The establishment of the tourism zone near Navi Mumbai international airport represents a significant step forward in Maharashtra's tourism development strategy. By creating a multifaceted destination that caters to a wide range of interests and preferences, the state is poised to not only boost its domestic and international tourist figures but also stimulate economic growth and job creation in the region. As the draft policy awaits cabinet approval, the anticipation builds for the transformative potential of this visionary project on Maharashtra's tourism and hospitality landscape.