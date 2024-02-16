Magical Nights Await: Disney Extends Evening Hours for Deluxe Resort Guests in March 2024

As the sun sets over the iconic Cinderella Castle, a select group of visitors prepares for a magical experience unlike any other at Walt Disney World. In an announcement that has sparked excitement across the globe, the beloved theme park resort has unveiled plans to extend its evening hours for guests at Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas throughout March 2024. This exclusive offering will unlock additional hours of adventure, laughter, and memories at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios, with the promise of less crowded pathways and more intimate moments with beloved Disney characters.

Advertisment

A Night Like No Other

The extended evening hours initiative is designed to enhance the guest experience by providing more time to explore the parks' attractions with reduced wait times. Guests staying at eligible resorts will relish the opportunity to enjoy select attractions under the starlit sky, adding an extra layer of magic to their vacation. The announcement has specified that Magic Kingdom will not only open its gates earlier on certain days but also extend its closing hours from March 7 to 9, ensuring that the magic lasts well into the night.

Exclusive Access for Select Guests

Advertisment

On March 6, an exclusive evening awaits guests of Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas, promising a quieter, more personalized park experience. This unique offer underscores Disney's commitment to creating unforgettable moments for its guests, particularly those looking to indulge in a little extra luxury during their stay. Additionally, Disney's Hollywood Studios will welcome early birds on March 8 and 9, while Disney's Animal Kingdom is set to open an hour earlier daily and extend its evening hours on select days, inviting guests to roam the wilds under the glow of the setting sun.

Planning Your Enchanted Evening

To participate in these extended hours, guests must have valid park admission and a Disney Park Pass reservation for the day they wish to enjoy the extended hours. Dates and times of these special openings are subject to change, so visitors are encouraged to check the official Walt Disney World website for the most current information. This opportunity is a testament to Disney's ongoing efforts to provide guests with innovative and flexible ways to experience the magic, tailored to the preferences of its diverse visitor base.

As we look forward to the enchantment of March 2024, the extended evening hours at Walt Disney World promise to offer a unique experience for guests of Disney Deluxe Resorts and Deluxe Villas. From the early morning magic at Disney's Animal Kingdom to the late-night charm of Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, these special hours invite guests to make the most of every magical moment. Whether it's the thrill of a favorite ride or the joy of a peaceful stroll through a beautifully lit park, the extended hours are a reminder of the endless possibilities that await at Walt Disney World.