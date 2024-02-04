M-Tag Registration Mandatory for Pakistan Motorway Users from February 5

In a move designed to streamline motorway traffic and enhance road safety, Pakistan's National Highway and Motorway Authority (NHMA) has declared that M-Tag registration will be compulsory for all vehicles using the country's motorway networks from February 5. The M-Tag, a digital toll collection system, is expected to facilitate a smoother and more efficient traffic flow at motorway entrance and exit points.

M-Tag: A Step Towards Digitalization

The M-Tag policy applies to all major motorway networks across Pakistan, including key routes like M1, M4, M14, M3, M5, and E35. To obtain an M-Tag, motorists are required to visit a customer care center with their vehicle registration book/card and CNIC. Vehicles that fail to register for an M-Tag will face a complete ban from accessing motorways after the specified date. This measure is a significant stride towards digitalization and is expected to reduce congestion at toll booths.

NHMP and NHA Issue Advisory

Alongside the M-Tag policy, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and the National Highway Authority (NHA) have issued advisories to drivers. Urging them to confirm their M-Tag registration in order to avoid penalties, the authorities have also highlighted the importance of using fog lights in dense fog. They have advised drivers to limit their travel during periods of low visibility to ensure their safety. This additional guidance is part of a wider effort to enhance road safety across the country's motorways.

Implications of the New Policy

The implementation of the M-Tag policy is an important milestone in Pakistan's transport sector. It is expected to significantly reduce bottlenecks at toll booths, ensuring smooth traffic flow. Furthermore, the policy underlines the increasing digitization of public services in Pakistan. It also highlights the government's commitment to enhance road safety and efficiency, a move that is likely to be welcomed by motorists nationwide.