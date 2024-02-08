Luxury Long-Haul Travel Resurges: Colletts Travel Reports Unprecedented Bookings

In a remarkable shift, Colletts Travel, a luxury travel specialist under the Global Travel Collection umbrella, has reported an unprecedented surge in bookings for long-haul destinations. This resurgence is largely attributed to enticing early booking offers and a renewed confidence in long-haul travel.

The Revival of Long-Haul Luxury

Popular destinations include Mexico, Asian jewels like Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as bucket-list locations such as Japan and South Africa. Traditional favorites like Dubai, the Caribbean, the US, Maldives, and European countries such as Greece, Spain, and Italy continue to captivate travelers.

Jennifer Hartnett, the head of tour operations and contracting at Colletts Collection, observes a significant trend. "Clients are now booking multiple trips extending into 2025," she notes, indicating a return to more stable booking patterns after years of fluctuations.

The Allure of Luxury and Experiential Travel

The demand for luxury travel options is on the rise. Private air travel, yacht sailings, and personal butler concierge services are among the top requests. Moreover, there's been an increase in the average length of trips from seven to ten days.

Recognizing this shift, Colletts Travel has responded by offering customized itineraries that cater to the growing appetite for experiential travel. These include trips centered around major sporting events and unique experiences such as Grand Prix events, set-jetting in Italy, small-ship cruising in Alaska, private yacht cruises in Mykonos, lion conservation in Zambia, and expeditions to Antarctica and Rwanda.

A New Era of Travel

The surge in luxury long-haul bookings signals a positive trend in long-haul travel demand. As the world continues to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic, it seems that travelers are once again seeking out the farthest corners of the globe, eager to immerse themselves in new cultures and experiences.

This renewed wanderlust, coupled with a desire for luxury and personalized experiences, is reshaping the travel landscape. And for Colletts Travel, this means continuing to curate unique and unforgettable journeys for their clients.

As we move into 2025, the horizon of travel possibilities stretches out before us, brimming with promise and adventure. And for those with a thirst for the extraordinary, the world has never been more ready to welcome them.