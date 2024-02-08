Lunar New Year Chaos: Korea's Highways Overwhelmed by Holiday Traffic

As the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday dawns in Korea, the nation's highways bear witness to a spectacle of a different kind. The exodus of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, ferrying millions of people to their hometowns for family reunions and ancestral rituals, has resulted in unprecedented traffic congestion on the country's major expressways.

The Great Migration: A Lunar New Year Tradition

As the sun rises on February 9th, 2024, the roads leading out of Seoul are clogged with a relentless stream of cars. The Lunar New Year, a time for family gatherings and the paying of respects to one's ancestors, is a cherished tradition in Korea. This mass migration, however, comes at a cost: major traffic jams on the nation's highways.

According to the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), the busiest route is the Gyeongbu Expressway, which links Seoul to Busan. The KEC anticipates an eight-hour journey for those traveling from the capital to the southeastern port city—more than twice the usual travel time.

Travel times to other cities, such as Ulsan, Daegu, Gwangju, and Gangneung, are expected to range from nearly five to over seven hours. The KEC predicts that peak congestion will occur between 11 a.m. and noon, with gradual improvements expected after 8 p.m.

Navigating the Sea of Red Taillights: Government Measures to Ease Congestion

With over half a million vehicles expected to be on the move on Friday alone, the Korean government has taken steps to alleviate the gridlock. In a bid to encourage more people to travel during off-peak hours, the government has waived expressway toll fees during the holiday period.

To accommodate the surge in traffic, the KEC has also expanded the capacity of the roads by allowing the use of the shoulder on 71 highway sections nationwide. Despite these efforts, the sheer volume of vehicles on the roads has resulted in congestion that is proving difficult to disperse.

The Human Tide Ebbs: A Glimmer of Hope for Weary Travelers

As the day draws to a close, however, there is a glimmer of hope for weary travelers. By 10 p.m., the KEC reports that the congestion has eased slightly, offering some respite for those still making their way to their destinations.

For many Koreans, the Lunar New Year holiday is a time for reflection and renewal. Despite the traffic congestion and long journeys, the spirit of the holiday remains undimmed. As families gather to celebrate and pay their respects, the roads may be clogged, but the hearts and minds of the Korean people are united in celebration of this ancient tradition.