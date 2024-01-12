en English
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions

As a wave of freezing temperatures sweeps across the United States, Louisiana is in preparation mode, bracing for a cold front that could bring more than just a chill. The state is warned of a concoction of rain, freezing rain, ice, and snow, a complex mix that has the potential to disrupt road conditions and travel across the state.

Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has taken the charge, advising residents to tread cautiously and stay informed about the impending weather. The meteorologists warn of ‘extreme and prolonged freezing conditions’ that could lead to ‘hard freezes and dangerous wind chills.’ In addition to the frigid temperatures, some areas of the state could see an accumulation of 2 to 4 inches of snow, further complicating the situation.

State Police’s Guidance

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is also contributing to the weather readiness efforts, urging motorists to check the latest weather forecasts and travel conditions before hitting the roads. They recommend using the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or the Louisiana 511 app to monitor road closures. The LSP has gone a step further, providing safety tips for driving in winter conditions. They underscore the importance of not driving around barricades set up on roadways – a mistake that is not only dangerous but also illegal and can result in fines or jail time.

Emergency Measures

In case of emergencies or hazardous situations, travelers are instructed to contact the State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Regular updates will be disseminated through LSP’s social media accounts, providing traffic advisories and roadway conditions. Authorities are also opening warming centers for residents and pets in need of a warm place during the cold spell. Residents are urged to protect themselves, their pets, and their properties, and precautions to prevent damage to unprotected pipes are being emphasized. Safety measures for space heaters and generators are also being stressed, ensuring that citizens are well-equipped to handle the cold front.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

