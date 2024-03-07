LATA Unveils Inaugural Responsible Tourism Awards to Showcase Latin America's Ethical Initiatives

The Latin American Travel Association (LATA) is setting the stage for its first-ever Responsible Tourism Awards, aiming to spotlight the region's most innovative and sustainable tourism practices. Scheduled for June 24, during the Lata Expo gala dinner at the De Vere Beaumont Estate near Windsor, the awards seek to honor excellence in responsible, ethical, and sustainable tourism across Latin America. This initiative represents a significant step forward in promoting eco-friendly and socially responsible travel.

Advertisment

Driving Sustainable Change

With the recent certification of Ilha dos Arvoredos as the first Green Key certified tourist attraction in the Americas, the focus on sustainable tourism practices has never been sharper. LATA's awards feature six categories, including 'making travel inclusive', 'championing cultural diversity', 'nature positive', 'combating climate change', 'increasing local sourcing', and 'employing and upskilling local communities'. These categories highlight the multifaceted approach needed to foster truly sustainable tourism. Megan Parkinson, LATA's head of sustainability, emphasized the importance of showcasing travel experts who lead by example, inspiring others within the industry to adopt similar practices.

Recognizing Excellence

Advertisment

The awards ceremony is not just a celebration but a platform for sharing best practices and encouraging wider adoption of responsible tourism initiatives. The judging panel, chaired by Harold Goodwin, co-founder of the Responsible Tourism Partnership, includes notable figures from diverse sectors, underlining the awards' comprehensive approach to sustainability. Winners of the 'gold' category will advance to the Sabre Responsible Global Tourism Awards, further highlighting their achievements on a global stage. The deadline for entries is May 10, inviting both LATA members and non-members to participate.

Looking Ahead

The LATA Expo, running from June 24-26, not only serves as the backdrop for the awards but also as Europe's largest B2B event dedicated to Latin American travel. This year's residential format promises an immersive experience, fostering deep connections and discussions among attendees about the future of travel in Latin America. With sustainability at its core, the Expo and the Responsible Tourism Awards together signal a pivotal moment for the industry, as businesses and destinations alike pivot towards more ethical and sustainable practices.

As the world increasingly recognizes the importance of responsible travel, LATA's initiative highlights Latin America's leadership in this arena. The awards and the Expo offer a glimpse into the future of tourism, where sustainability and ethical practices become the norm, not the exception. This shift not only benefits the environment and local communities but also ensures a richer, more authentic experience for travelers, setting a benchmark for the global travel industry.