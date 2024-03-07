Kerala Aims for Holistic Tourism Experience, Showcases at ITB Berlin

Kerala, known for its diverse and rich cultural heritage, embarked on a mission to offer a holistic tourism experience, as shared by the state's tourism secretary, Biju K, at the ITB Berlin. This international travel industry exhibition, held from March 5 to 7 in Germany's capital, saw Kerala Tourism's participation with the goal of promoting local communities alongside its exotic resorts, thereby ensuring the economic welfare of rural residents while also generating revenue for the state.

Kerala's Vision for Tourism

Under the leadership of Biju K, Kerala's tourism department set up an eye-catching stall at ITB Berlin, complete with Kathakali dancers and ceiling-high bulls, to draw attention to the state's rich cultural offerings. "Tourism for all and all for tourism" is the department's motto, aiming to introduce visitors to experiences in Kerala beyond the conventional. Biju emphasized the state's intention to make Kerala a prominent figure on the global stage, showcasing its diverse products and experiences.

Empowering Local Communities

One of the key strategies in achieving this holistic tourism experience is through the promotion of local communities. Biju highlighted how 252 women self-help groups (SHGs) are actively involved in crafting and marketing indigenous products, with artefacts displayed at the Berlin event sourced from Onatuguda in Alappuzha district. This initiative not only helps in preserving Kerala's cultural heritage but also ensures economic benefits are extended to local communities, enhancing their welfare through tourism.

Focus on Cultural Tourism

Biju pointed out that, in addition to promoting local communities, there is a significant focus on developing small hotspots related to cultural tourism. This approach aims to diversify the tourist experience in Kerala, making it more enriching and memorable. By highlighting different aspects of Kerala's culture, the state seeks to attract a broader audience, interested in exploring the unique traditions and lifestyles of its people.

Kerala's participation in ITB Berlin signifies a strategic move towards redefining its tourism sector, emphasizing sustainability, community involvement, and cultural richness. The state's efforts to position itself as a holistic tourism destination on the global map reflect a forward-thinking approach, promising a more inclusive and diversified tourism experience for travelers. As Kerala continues to innovate and promote its unique attractions, it sets an example for others in leveraging tourism for economic development and cultural preservation.