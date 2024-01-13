en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Keith Sweat’s Albuquerque Concert Canceled due to Dallas Airport Wind Disruptions

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:13 pm EST
Keith Sweat’s Albuquerque Concert Canceled due to Dallas Airport Wind Disruptions

In a sudden twist of events, the much-anticipated concert by R&B icon Keith Sweat at the Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was abruptly called off. The cause? Heavy winds wreaking havoc at the Dallas airport, leading to significant travel disruptions that made it impossible for the artist to make it to the venue in time for his performance.

Disruption in the ‘Make It Last Forever’ Tour

Sweat, currently on his ‘Make It Last Forever’ tour, was scheduled to perform at the resort casino, a performance that now joins the growing list of events disrupted by unforeseen weather conditions. The adverse weather caused substantial delays at the Dallas airport, eventually leading to the complete cancellation of his flight.

Refund Procedures Outlined

Following the unexpected cancellation, officials at the Isleta Resort & Casino were quick to provide guidance for the disappointed fans. For those who made their ticket purchases in cash, the resort advised contacting the Isleta Players Club for refunds. This can be done by dialing the provided contact number, (505) 244-8296.

For those who opted for the convenience of credit card purchases, the process is even simpler. These patrons will receive automatic refunds, sparing them the need for any further actions or inquiries. This move ensures a smooth refund process, despite the unfortunate circumstances.

Direct Impact on the Music Scene

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of live performances and the myriad factors that can influence their success or failure. In this case, the weather proved to be an insurmountable obstacle, directly impacting not only the artist’s travel plans but also the concert schedule and, ultimately, the music scene.

0
Travel United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel

See more
2 hours ago
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
As a wave of freezing temperatures sweeps across the United States, Louisiana is in preparation mode, bracing for a cold front that could bring more than just a chill. The state is warned of a concoction of rain, freezing rain, ice, and snow, a complex mix that has the potential to disrupt road conditions and
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
16 hours ago
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected in Utah
1 day ago
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected in Utah
Costa Firenze Sails on Final Voyage Before Transformation into Carnival Firenze
8 hours ago
Costa Firenze Sails on Final Voyage Before Transformation into Carnival Firenze
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
11 hours ago
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
Snowy Snoqualmie Pass Enforces Chain Requirements, Hefty Fines Await Non-Adherents
14 hours ago
Snowy Snoqualmie Pass Enforces Chain Requirements, Hefty Fines Await Non-Adherents
Latest Headlines
World News
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
10 seconds
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton's Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
1 min
Emmanuel Macron Urges New 'Revolutionary' Cabinet with Key Appointments
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
2 mins
Fanbase Unrest Over Micah Parsons' All-Pro Snub: A Deep Dive into the NFL's Complex Dynamics
Colorado University's Basketball Team Aims to Break Defensive Pattern and Losing Streak
2 mins
Colorado University's Basketball Team Aims to Break Defensive Pattern and Losing Streak
GRIT Act: A Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Gambling Addiction
3 mins
GRIT Act: A Groundbreaking Initiative to Combat Gambling Addiction
Brighton's Determination to Retain Star Forward Evan Ferguson Amidst Top Club Interests
3 mins
Brighton's Determination to Retain Star Forward Evan Ferguson Amidst Top Club Interests
Joe Manchin Advocates Bipartisanship at 'Politics and Eggs' Event
3 mins
Joe Manchin Advocates Bipartisanship at 'Politics and Eggs' Event
Beekmantown Boys' Hockey Celebrates Coach's Milestone Victory
3 mins
Beekmantown Boys' Hockey Celebrates Coach's Milestone Victory
Under-the-Radar Gems: DFS Value Picks for NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend
4 mins
Under-the-Radar Gems: DFS Value Picks for NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app