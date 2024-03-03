Kanagawa's Winter Waterfall Training: A Ritual of Resolve and Rebirth

Every winter, a unique tradition unfolds at Kanagawa Prefecture's Sunset Waterfall, drawing individuals from various walks of life to engage in waterfall training. Despite the cold, participants, each with their unique motivations, pay 9,000 yen to stand under a 23-meter-high cascade, seeking strength and purification.

The Lure of the Waterfall

Among the participants is a doctor, making his third pilgrimage to affirm his New Year's resolutions. The ritual begins with a ceremony where wishes are inscribed on wooden sticks and burned, symbolizing the participants' commitment and hopes. Clad in karate gear and loincloths, they step under the icy torrent, a testament to their determination to overcome personal challenges and emerge stronger.

Diverse Motivations

A young man, fresh from the waterfall's embrace, speaks of feeling 'disappeared,' a metaphor for the transformative experience many seek. A group of seven, fans of a pop group, hope their ordeal will somehow contribute to making their idols a hit. Among them, a 19-year-old student stands at a crossroads in his life, looking to the waterfall for clarity and courage. Others seek a form of catharsis; a woman participates to 'throw away' her past self, while a man, accompanied by his wife, searches for resolution to an unspeakable secret.

Reflections and Rebirth

This practice of waterfall training, while physically daunting, serves as a powerful psychological and spiritual journey for many. It's a ritual that goes beyond the act of enduring cold water; it's about confronting personal fears, making peace with the past, and stepping forward into the future with renewed vigor. The waterfall, with its relentless flow and chilling touch, becomes a metaphor for life's challenges and the strength required to meet them head-on.