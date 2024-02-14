K-incentive Scheme 2.0: A Boost for South Korea's Tourism Industry

In a move that is set to redefine South Korea's tourism landscape, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has rolled out the K-incentive Scheme 2.0, a program designed to support and reward Indian travel agents who promote travel to the East Asian nation. The initiative, which offers prizes of up to USD 30 per passenger and expedited tour visas, is expected to boost the number of Indian tourists visiting South Korea to 200,000 this year.

A Partnership for Prosperity

Building on the success of the first K-incentive Scheme, the upgraded version aims to deepen collaboration with Indian travel agents. By incentivizing them to promote travel to South Korea, KTO hopes to not only increase the number of visitors but also broaden their horizons by showcasing regional destinations such as Busan, Gangwon-do, Jeollanam-do, and Jeollabuk-do.

Quick Visas and Lucrative Rewards

The K-incentive Scheme 2.0 offers a range of benefits for travel agents and their clients. One of the most significant advantages is the expedited tour visa process, which promises to make travel to South Korea smoother and more convenient for Indian tourists. Additionally, travel agents can earn rewards of up to USD 30 per passenger, providing a financial incentive to promote South Korea as a travel destination.

Promoting Diverse Experiences

By encouraging travel agents to promote regional destinations, KTO is aiming to offer a more diverse range of experiences to tourists. From the bustling port city of Busan to the scenic beauty of Gangwon-do and the cultural richness of Jeollanam-do and Jeollabuk-do, there is something for everyone in South Korea.

The collaboration between KTO and the Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) is expected to be a game-changer for the tourism industry. By working together, the two organizations hope to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders, including travel agents, tourists, and the local economy.