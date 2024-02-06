JustCo Launches Innovative Pay-Per-Minute Co-Working Centre at Changi Airport

JustCo, a leading provider of flexible workspaces, has made a bold move in the co-working space sector by launching a pay-per-minute co-working centre at Changi Airport Terminal 3. This innovative facility offers nearly 50 hot desking stations and nap pods, perfectly catering to the ever-evolving needs of the modern business traveler and digital nomad.

Revolutionizing Workspace Accessibility

The Changi Airport JustCo centre presents one of the company's largest hot desking environments. It features hot desk cocoons designed for privacy and focus, and nap pods partitioned for rest. This unique combination allows travelers to efficiently manage their work and rest schedules, offering a sense of home even while on the move.

The one-of-a-kind flexible pricing model charges a minimal $0.10 per minute or $6 per hour. This model is a game-changer in workspace accessibility, making it an ideal solution for those who need a workspace for short periods. The facility operates 24/7, ensuring convenience for travelers regardless of their flight schedules.

Nature-Inspired Design

The design of the co-working space is heavily inspired by nature and the iconic architecture of Changi Airport. It features elements of wood and rattan, interspersed with touches of greenery. This thoughtful design integrates an Asian touch, creating a soothing and comfortable atmosphere, conducive to productivity and relaxation.

More Than Just a Co-Working Space

Apart from hot desking, JustCo's co-working facility also offers private suites for businesses. These suites provide a more permanent workspace solution for companies looking to position their teams close to the airport. More information about these services and private suite packages can be found on JustCo's website, marking it as a one-stop solution for diverse workspace needs.