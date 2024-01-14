en English
en English
Jordan

Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show ‘On the Roam’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show ‘On the Roam’

Renowned actor Jason Momoa, celebrated for his idiosyncratic look, carries his signature tattoos, eyebrow scar, and flowing hair with an air of distinctiveness that makes him instantly recognizable. Despite his fondness for this unique identity, he occasionally yearns for a cloak of anonymity. This wish was delightfully realized while filming for the movie ‘Dune’ in Jordan, a scenario that allowed Momoa to blend seamlessly into the crowd, thanks to local attire that enveloped him completely.

Incognito in Jordan

In the bustling streets of Jordan, Momoa found refuge from the incessant public gaze. The local attire, comprising long sleeves, head coverings, and face coverings, offered him an unexpected disguise, letting him navigate the cityscape without a second glance from the populace. His iconic tattoos, a significant part of his persona, were hidden beneath the layers, ensuring his celebrity status remained undetected.

There was a moment, however, when a sliver of his tattoo risked unveiling his identity. Quick on his feet, Momoa gestured silently to the discerning observer, preserving his anonymity and continuing his covert exploration.

‘On the Roam’ – A Journey with Momoa

Momoa’s love for travel and new experiences extends beyond these fleeting moments of anonymity. His upcoming show, ‘On the Roam,’ is a testament to this spirit. The eight-episode series, set to premiere on January 18 on MAX, is unscripted, spontaneous, and mirrors Momoa’s unique travel style. Each episode evolves into a distinct experience that goes beyond mere sightseeing, sometimes metamorphosing into impromptu therapy sessions.

Whether it’s rebuilding vintage motorcycles or visiting the headquarters of Gibson guitars, ‘On the Roam’ takes viewers on a journey through Momoa’s passions. By sharing his experiences on the road, Momoa invites viewers to join him on an intimate adventure, celebrating the joy of travel, discovery, and the unexpected thrill of blending into the crowd.

Jordan Travel
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

