Japan Crowned Top Leisure Destination for Filipino Travelers, Visa Study Reveals

MANILA -- In a recent unveiling by digital payments giant Visa, Japan has emerged as the favorite leisure travel destination among Filipino travelers. The findings stem from the Visa Green Shoots Radar Study, an extensive survey that delved into consumer sentiments spanning financial services, commerce, and travel sectors, drawing responses from 8,000 individuals across 14 Asia Pacific markets, including 500 consumers from the Philippines, conducted in January 2024.

Advertisment

Out of those surveyed, 24% of Filipino respondents indicated they had embarked on international travel for either leisure or business in the past year, with a significant 32% choosing Japan for leisure pursuits in 2023. Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand followed, capturing 22%, 21%, and 18% of the travel preference pie, respectively. On the business front, Singapore took the lead with 25%, closely followed by Japan at 23%, and the United States and Hong Kong tying for third place with 18%.

Travel Preferences and Future Plans

Jeff Navarro, Visa Philippines' country manager, highlighted the opportunity these insights present in maintaining visibility and enhancing service offerings for Filipino travelers. The study also shed light on future travel plans, revealing a robust intent among 65% of Filipino respondents to venture abroad in the next 12 months. Japan remains the top anticipated destination, with 38% of the respondents expressing interest, followed by South Korea at 29% and Singapore at 16%. For business travel within the same timeframe, Japan, <a href="https://orangemagazine.ph/2024/japan-