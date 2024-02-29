Jammu Launches Eco-Friendly Electric Bus Service to Suchetgarh, Boosting Border Tourism

In a significant stride towards sustainable transportation and border tourism enhancement, Jammu's Smart City initiative has introduced an electric bus service connecting Jammu to the Suchetgarh border. Aimed at both locals and tourists, this service aligns with the expansion of the beating retreat ceremony at the Border Outpost Octroi, now held four days a week. Spearheaded by CEO Rahul Yadav, the project underscores a commitment to eco-friendly transit solutions.

Sustainable Transit Meets Border Tourism

The newly launched electric bus service by Jammu Smart City promises an environmentally friendly travel option for visitors heading to the Suchetgarh border. This initiative not only supports sustainable transportation but also complements the Border Security Force's (BSF) decision to extend the 'Wagah-Attari-style' beating retreat ceremony at Octroi Post. The ceremony, a draw for tourists since its inception in October 2021, reflects a broader effort to promote border tourism while respecting ecological sensitivities.

Operational Details and Public Response

According to Rahul Yadav, the electric buses will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, aligning with the days of the beating retreat ceremony. Departing from the Jammu bus stand at 2.30 PM, these buses offer a convenient schedule for attendees. Since the introduction of air-conditioned electric buses in January, the public's reception has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a growing preference for sustainable travel options. This public enthusiasm is supported by a contract with Tata Motors to supply, operate, and maintain 100 electric buses, with Chalo Mobility providing technology solutions for ticketing and fare collection.

Looking Forward: Sustainable Development Goals

As Jammu embraces electric buses, this move not only advances local sustainability efforts but also sets a precedent for other cities. The integration of eco-friendly public transport with tourism promotion initiatives like the expanded beating retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh border represents a holistic approach to development. This initiative is poised to enhance Jammu's tourism appeal while underscoring the importance of sustainable practices in urban planning and public transportation.