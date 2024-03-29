Italy's La Dolce Vita Orient Express Unveils: Rates Surge 75% Before Launch

Reservations for Italy's much-anticipated luxury train, the 'La Dolce Vita Orient Express,' have officially opened, with starting rates now at 3,500 euros per person per night, a staggering 75% increase from initial pricing.

The train, which promises to offer an unparalleled luxury travel experience, is scheduled to commence operations in spring 2025, embarking on nine distinctive routes throughout Italy.

Luxury on Rails: A Pricey Proposition

When reservations first opened in December 2022, the starting rate for a one-night journey was set at 2,000 euros per person. However, this rate has since skyrocketed to 3,500 euros per person per night as of March 2023, according to a press release by Accor, the French multinational hospitality company behind this venture.

This price adjustment comes even before the train has started its service, highlighting the demand and anticipation surrounding this luxury travel experience. In contrast, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, another luxury train operating in Europe under the Orient Express brand, offers nightly rates starting from £7,060 British ($8,925) per passenger.

The Sweet Life on Tracks

Inspired by the iconic Italian glamour of the 1960s, particularly Federico Fellini's classic film 'La Dolce Vita,' the train aims to recreate an era of elegance and sophistication. Travelers can look forward to nine routes through Italy, including scenic journeys from Palermo to Rome and Rome to Montalcino.

The train's design and service promise a unique travel experience, combining luxury with the cultural and historical richness of Italy. Plans are also in place to launch another luxury train, 'The Orient Express,' using restored 19th-century carriages for routes through Europe, including the historic Paris-Istanbul journey, set to begin in 2026.

Anticipation Builds Despite Soaring Prices

Despite the steep price increase, the anticipation for the La Dolce Vita Orient Express remains high. According to Dave Goodger, managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Tourism Economics, the rising prices reflect the continued willingness of consumers to pay for luxury experiences, although he notes the increase is somewhat of an outlier.

The train's unique offering and the allure of reliving a bygone era of Italian glamour are likely to draw travelers willing to invest in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Reservations are now open, with the train's website set to start accepting bookings from April 24.

As the La Dolce Vita Orient Express gears up for its grand unveiling in spring 2025, it represents not just a journey through Italy's scenic landscapes but a voyage back in time to an era of unmatched elegance and style. While the price tag may be hefty, the promise of an unparalleled luxury travel experience continues to captivate the imaginations of enthusiasts around the world.