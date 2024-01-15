en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Israel-Hamas Conflict Alters Global Travel Patterns

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Israel-Hamas Conflict Alters Global Travel Patterns

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has reverberated around the globe, affecting not just the political landscape but also travel patterns. Detailed analysis from ForwardKeys, a travel data company, paints a stark picture of the war’s impact on international tourism.

Unexpected Consequences: Travel to the Middle East

In the aftermath of the conflict, international arrivals to the Middle East in Q4 of 2023 saw an uptick, primarily due to a surge in visitors to Saudi Arabia. Yet, despite this growth, the numbers merely equaled those from 2019, falling drastically short of the anticipated 30% increase based on pre-conflict ticket purchases.

As the dust settled post-conflict, the rosy outlook for Q1 of 2024, initially boasting a 49% increase in ticket issuances compared to pre-pandemic levels, was swiftly quashed. As of January 5, 2024, this figure had dwindled to a mere 9% increase.

Impact on Neighboring Countries

Following the war, ticket purchases for travel to the Middle East saw significant drops. Countries such as Jordan experienced a dramatic 50% decrease, followed by Egypt at 21%, Turkey at 17%, Morocco at 15%, and the United Arab Emirates at 8%.

Americans Cancel Travel Plans

Anxiety spawned by the conflict reached the United States as well. A survey conducted by Morning Consult revealed that one in five Americans had either delayed, rescheduled, or outright canceled their travel bookings due to the war. This hesitation spread to domestic travel as well, with 41% of these cancellations involving trips within the U.S. The report suggests that concerns over antisemitism and Islamophobia, fueled by the conflict, played a significant role in this unease.

Travel Advisory and Traveler Confidence

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory following the Hamas attack, warning of potential terrorist attacks and violent actions. This advisory, known to 62% of survey respondents, likely played a substantial part in shaping traveler confidence. Security alerts for various countries, along with demonstration alerts tied to anti-U.S. sentiment, have also contributed to these decisions. As a result, U.S. domestic travel in Q4 of 2023 fell short of 2019 levels.

In conclusion, the Israel-Hamas conflict has sent ripples through the travel industry, altering patterns and dampening traveler confidence. The long-term implications of this shift remain to be seen, but for now, the world watches as the situation unfolds.

0
Travel United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel

See more
12 hours ago
Smart Travel: Navigating International Cellphone Usage Without 'Bill Shock'
Traveling abroad is an exhilarating experience, but returning home to a hefty cellphone bill can be a chilling reminder of the hidden costs of international adventures. This sudden jolt of ‘bill shock’ is something that many travelers are all too familiar with. However, with a bit of knowledge and planning, it’s possible to use your
Smart Travel: Navigating International Cellphone Usage Without 'Bill Shock'
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
16 hours ago
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
18 hours ago
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
Dupe Destinations: The Travel Trend Transforming Tourism
14 hours ago
Dupe Destinations: The Travel Trend Transforming Tourism
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
14 hours ago
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show 'On the Roam'
14 hours ago
Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show 'On the Roam'
Latest Headlines
World News
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
5 seconds
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
1 min
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
2 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
4 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
5 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
6 mins
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
7 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
8 mins
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
15 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app