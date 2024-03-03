Intercontinental Singapore Launches Rain Insurance for Guests: A Sunny Deal Amidst Stormy Visits

Main Storyline: Nothing puts a dampener on a much-anticipated holiday like a rainstorm, literally.There isn't much even the best luxury hotels can do to ensure your stay is rain-free, especially if you're visiting Singapore, where it rains around 171 days of the year.Fortunately, Intercontinental Singapore has decided to sweeten the deal with a package that could have tourists doing a rain dance in their hotel rooms.

Introducing the Rain Resist Bliss Package

Intercontinental Singapore has launched a unique rain insurance package called the "Rain Resist Bliss Package". If a guest books this ahead of time and the heavens open up during their visit, the hotel will refund them the price of their room for one night.Considering rooms start at around SGD$388 ($472) per night, and quickly jump up to the thousands of dollars, it's not a bad deal.Unsurprisingly, some caveats mean a 20-minute drizzle or overnight shower won't activate the claim. Instead, it must rain for a total of 120 minutes within a four-hour block of time between 8am to 7pm, the hotel told Escape.

Singapore's Rainy Seasons

Singapore has a dry season from March to August and a wet season from September to February, however, it can rain any time of the year, typically during the afternoon.If you're determined to avoid the rain, you may want to visit outside of November, December and January, which tends to be the "wet phase" of the Northeast Monsoon season.However, if you've purchased Intercontinental Singapore's "Rain Resist Bliss Package" and want to make the most of it, you're most likely to get two hours of rain between September and mid-January.According to the hotel, the package will only be available for a limited time.

Travellers have long known Singapore as a lean, green metropolis; a no-go zone for chewers of gum and a mecca of hawker-food-meets-hipster-neighbourhoods. It's emerged out of the pandemic with more kapow than ever.From trendy suburbs like Tiong Bahru and attractions like Gardens by the Bay, to architectural wonders such as Pan Pacific Orchard; read our story here where we break down the best places to stay and explore in this epic city.