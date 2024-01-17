Intense Snowstorm Hits US: Travel and Infrastructure Impacted

Residents of the Pacific Northwest are grappling with an intense ice storm, an addition to the damage from a potent winter storm over the weekend. The region is under an ice storm warning, with freezing rain making roads treacherous. The majority of the United States is also battling bitter weather and freezing temperatures, causing power outages, school closures, and hazardous road conditions. The Pacific Northwest, more commonly associated with rain, is now facing arctic temperatures and the risk of falling trees and power lines. This severe weather has caused fatalities and power outages, shutting down schools, courts, libraries, and parks. As a result, a state of emergency has been extended and the demand for emergency shelters has surged.

Great Lakes in the Grip of Arctic Air

Arctic air over the Great Lakes is spurring heavy lake-effect snow, with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour and accumulations of up to 3 feet or more. Buffalo International Airport reported a snowfall rate of over 5 inches per hour, leading to travel bans and road shutdowns. Authorities have reported three storm-related deaths in Erie County. Lake-effect-prone areas of New York and Pennsylvania are expecting an additional 1-3 feet of new snow. The snow is predicted to create whiteout conditions, possible drifts, and large snow banks. The snow band will shift south across the Buffalo metro area and last through Thursday. The most intense lake-effect snows are anticipated to happen Wednesday night, continuing for much of the day on Thursday.

Michigan and Newfoundland Brace for Snowstorm

A snowstorm forecast for Southeast Michigan is expected to bring one to three inches of snow on Thursday and Friday, with locally higher amounts. The snow showers will result in slow driving conditions, especially in the southern parts of the state. Lake effect snow is also possible in the thumb area on Friday afternoon. An intense snowstorm is also forecast for Newfoundland, with Arctic air moving over the East Coast and bringing persistent snow squalls. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and prepare for challenging travel conditions, with 15-30+ cm of snow accumulation expected in the hardest-hit areas.

Arctic Blast Expected Across the United States

An intense snowstorm is expected to hit the United States, with freezing temperatures and ice storms creating havoc across the Midwest and Great Lakes. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for 26 states, and temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 25F in North Dakota, 16F in Chicago, and 12F in Nashville. A second Arctic blast is expected to follow this one, bringing more snow and ice. Lake-effect snow is threatening towns across the Midwest, with some areas already seeing more snow than the average for January. The extreme weather is also causing tornadoes in Florida, leaving thousands without power.