InsureandGo Survey Reveals Risky Motorbike Habits of British Holidaymakers Abroad

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by InsureandGo Travel Insurance has unveiled the alarming trend among British tourists of riding motorbikes or mopeds without helmets in popular holiday destinations, posing significant safety and insurance risks. Thailand, India, and Jamaica lead the list of countries where tourists feel it's acceptable to overlook helmet use, according to the survey's findings.

Risky Rides in Exotic Locales

The survey highlighted Thailand as the top destination for holidaymakers to engage in helmet-free motorbike or moped rides, with 30% of respondents admitting to the practice. This behavior is also prevalent in India (26%), Jamaica (18%), and other sought-after tourist spots. Despite the allure of adventure, the lack of helmet usage not only increases the risk of injuries but also voids travel insurance coverage, leaving individuals vulnerable to hefty medical expenses.

A Generation Gap in Safety Perceptions

Interestingly, the survey revealed a generational divide in attitudes towards motorbike safety abroad. Older vacationers, particularly those over 55, were more likely to consider helmetless rides a part of their holiday experience in Thailand, and the over 45s showed similar inclinations for India. These findings underscore the need for heightened awareness and education on the importance of safety measures, irrespective of age.

Confronting the Consequences

Chris Rolland, CEO of InsureandGo, emphasized the gravity of these actions, noting the inherent dangers of engaging in unfamiliar activities without proper safety gear. He pointed out that while the intention might be to blend in with local customs or to escape the heat, the consequences of an accident without a helmet could be dire, both physically and financially. Rolland's comments shed light on the critical role of travel insurance in mitigating risks, urging tourists to prioritize safety over convenience.

The survey by InsureandGo serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities travelers hold, not only towards their own safety but also in respecting the laws and norms of their destinations. As the trend of helmetless biking among British holidaymakers abroad comes to light, the call for cautious and informed travel choices grows louder, aiming to safeguard the joy and wellbeing of global adventurers.