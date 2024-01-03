en English
Transportation

Indonesia Enhances Immigration Process with Advanced Auto Gates

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Indonesia Enhances Immigration Process with Advanced Auto Gates

The Directorate General of Immigration in Indonesia has taken a significant step towards enhancing the immigration process at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport with the installation of 78 new automatic gates. These state-of-the-art gates, akin to those at Hamad Airport in Qatar, have been distributed across two terminals, with a majority housed in Terminal 3.

Advanced Automation for Smooth Transitions

Director General Silmy Karim, echoing a need to streamline the immigration process, announced the implementation of the new gates at a press conference. A total of 52 arrival and 16 departure gates have been installed in Terminal 3, while Terminal 2 boasts an additional 10 new gates, distributing arrivals and departures equally. The process is expected to reduce immigration document checks to a mere 15 seconds per traveler, a significant enhancement of efficiency.

Accessible to All, Ensuring Enhanced Security

These automatic gates are accessible to both Indonesian citizens and foreigners. They incorporate advanced face recognition technology linked to the Border Control Management system, promising improved immigration control. Foreign travelers, however, must hold electronic passports and visas, such as an e-Visa or an e-Visa on arrival, registered on the immigration website. ASEAN nationals from visa-exempt countries are required to register via the BVK application.

Guidelines and Future Plans

Karim advised passengers to present their faces clearly at the gates, removing any face-covering accessories, for the system to successfully scan their passport biodata page and face. The gate will grant entry unless there are any issues detected with the information provided. Furthermore, the Directorate General of Immigration is planning to install similar devices at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali and Batam Riau Islands, marking an intention to expand this technological advancement throughout the nation.

Transportation Travel
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

