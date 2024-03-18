IndiGo Expands Network: Bengaluru to Agatti Direct Flights Starting March 31

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) – In a significant move to enhance air connectivity to the picturesque Lakshadweep Islands, IndiGo has announced the commencement of direct flights between Bengaluru and Agatti, starting from March 31. This strategic expansion marks Agatti as the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination in IndiGo's ever-growing network. With the initiation of this route, the airline aims to offer more flight options and thus, strengthen connectivity to and from the archipelago.

Direct Connectivity to Paradise

IndiGo's decision to introduce direct flights to Agatti comes as a response to the growing demand for better connectivity to Lakshadweep, a cluster of islands known for its exotic marine life, pristine beaches, and adventure sports options like deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing, and kayaking. The flights are scheduled for departure from Bengaluru at 10.25 a.m., reaching Agatti by 1 p.m., with the return flights departing from Agatti at 1.20 p.m. and arriving in Bengaluru at 5.20 p.m. Operated by ATR aircraft, each flight can accommodate around 78 passengers, offering a comfortable and convenient travel option for tourists and locals alike.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

IndiGo's initiative is not just about enhancing air connectivity. It is also aimed at boosting tourism and, subsequently, the local economy of the Lakshadweep Islands. By providing direct access to Agatti, and thereby to the nearby uninhabited isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I, and Parali-II, IndiGo looks forward to promoting Lakshadweep as a premier destination for tourists from across the globe. This move is expected to significantly increase visitor numbers, which in turn, will encourage the development of local businesses, hospitality, and other services related to tourism.

Strengthening IndiGo's Network

The introduction of the Bengaluru-Agatti route is a testament to IndiGo's commitment to expanding its network, providing greater connectivity, and meeting the evolving needs of its passengers. With over 2,000 flights operating daily, IndiGo continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the Indian aviation industry. This new route not only adds to the airline's portfolio of destinations but also offers passengers more travel choices, reinforcing IndiGo's role in promoting domestic tourism within India.

As IndiGo gears up to launch the Bengaluru-Agatti direct flight, the move is hailed by travel enthusiasts and industry experts alike. It not only opens up new avenues for exploring the untouched natural beauty of the Lakshadweep Islands but also marks a significant milestone in enhancing the region's accessibility. This development is poised to usher in a new era of travel and exploration, making the dream of a serene island getaway more attainable than ever.