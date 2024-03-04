Indian Tourists Swap Beaches for Battlefields: Inside Russia's Military Tourism Boom

Move over Jungfrau, Bali, Paris, Serengeti... The military-industrial complex just got longer. Say hello to the military-industrial-tourism complex. In case testosterone needed more attraction, Army Polygon, a St Petersburg-based company that specialises in military tourism, are inviting new-age Indian tourists to cruise around in an 8x8-wheeled amphibious, armoured personnel carrier. Or, if you're more of a Cold War buff, take a spin in a T-62 tank. The next thrill could well be sending tourists to truly hot spots.

Advertisment

Emergence of Military Tourism

Army Polygon and other disruptive firms can provide vacationers much more than army fatigues and paintball equipment. Catering to the increasing demand for unique and bespoke adventures, these companies offer an experience that is far from the ordinary traveler's itinerary. Whether it's the thrill of maneuvering a behemoth of war machinery or understanding the complexities of military operations, tourists are now getting a taste of life on the battlefield, albeit in a controlled environment. This shift towards experiential travel is reshaping the landscape of tourism, offering something novel to those who believe they've seen it all.

Rising Demand for Unique Experiences

Advertisment

Indian tourists are ditching typical tourist traps for wild adventures. They're swimming with toothy whales in Sri Lanka, riding whale sharks in the Philippines, snorkelling through fissures between North American and Eurasian tectonic plates in Iceland. Demand for such bespoke experiences has gone up by about 35% from the leisure segment to over 50% among MICE - Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions - operators. So, the supply side has reasons to be spiced up, or, well, weaponised. It's a testament to the evolving preferences of tourists, seeking not just relaxation but adrenaline-fueled, memorable experiences.

Safety First: The Need for Awareness and Insurance

If you do decide to strap up for your next vacation, though, do read the fine print. Especially the life insurance bit. While the thrill of navigating through terrains in a tank or APC is undeniable, it's crucial for tourists to be aware of the risks involved. Safety measures and precautions are paramount, as is ensuring that tourists are adequately insured. It's an aspect of travel that becomes all the more relevant when the activities involve military-grade equipment and the potential dangers that come with it.

As the boundaries of tourism expand, so does the definition of an adventure. Experiencing the rush of military operations, the weight of history in a Cold War tank, or the unique sensation of maneuvering through rough terrains in an amphibious vehicle offers a glimpse into a world few get to see. It's a bold reminder of the lengths to which the quest for the new and the novel can take us. Yet, amid the excitement, the importance of caution and preparedness cannot be overstated. As the market for such extraordinary experiences grows, so does the responsibility of both providers and participants to ensure that adventure never compromises safety.