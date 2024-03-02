Indian Road Trips Surge Post-Pandemic: Expressways Fueling Travel Enthusiasm

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a notable shift in the way Indians travel, with a marked preference for road trips. This change is largely attributed to the development of extensive expressway networks across the country, making long-distance travel not just feasible but enjoyable. Among those benefiting from this infrastructural boon is Ankur Goel, a 40-year-old entrepreneur who has seen his travel time drastically reduced on journeys that once tested the patience of even the most avid travelers.

Revolutionizing Road Travel

Goel's experiences highlight a broader trend: the transformation of road travel in India. What used to be a 13-hour journey from Roorkee to Rath in Uttar Pradesh now takes less than nine hours, thanks to the Bundelkhand Expressway. This significant reduction in travel time has reignited the passion for road trips among Indian travelers. Goel, for example, recently embarked on a 4,000-km temple run, visiting Shakti Peeths across seven states in just eight days with his family. Such feats were hardly imaginable a decade ago, underscoring the profound impact of expressways on travel dynamics in India.

Infrastructure Enhancements

The improvements aren't limited to the roads themselves. Auxiliary facilities like fuel stations and wayside hotels have also seen major upgrades, offering clean washrooms and reliable services every 30km, especially on the Delhi-Mumbai stretch. This comprehensive development of road travel infrastructure has not only made road trips more comfortable but has also instilled a sense of confidence in families to undertake long-distance journeys. The commitment of the Indian government to enhance road infrastructure is evident in its recent initiatives, such as the inauguration and foundation-laying of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crores in Aurangabad, Bihar, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These projects, including the Amas Darbhanga four-lane corridor and the Danapur Bihta four-lane elevated road, further emphasize the government's focus on improving road connectivity.

Future of Road Travel in India

The expressway network expansion is not just about reducing travel times; it's about opening up new possibilities for exploring India's rich cultural and geographical diversity by road. With plans for more expressways, like the Varanasi-Kolkata stretch that promises to further reduce travel time between Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, the future of road travel in India looks promising. This development could lead to a renaissance of road trips, as more Indians discover the joy and freedom of exploring their country on four wheels.

As the expressway network continues to grow, it heralds a new era for road travel in India. Families like Goel's, who venture on ambitious temple runs, and countless others who explore the country's vast landscapes, are testament to the changing face of travel in India. The surge in road trips post-pandemic is not just a trend but a movement towards rediscovering the joy of journeying together, with the expressways playing a pivotal role in this travel transformation.