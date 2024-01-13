en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Impending Storm Threatens to Shut Down Travel in Central United States

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Impending Storm Threatens to Shut Down Travel in Central United States

A significant shift in weather pattern looms over the central United States as a new storm system threatens to disrupt life and transportation with a combination of heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and a drastic drop in temperatures. The impending storm is expected to create hazardous travel conditions, raising the likelihood of travel shutdowns in affected areas. The severity of the storm is enhanced by the anticipated heavy snow, leading to potential snowdrifts, and high winds reducing visibility and making transportation perilous.

Storm’s Impact on Public Life

Public safety agencies are preparing for the inclement weather conditions by likely issuing travel advisories and urging residents to brace themselves. The population is asked to stock up on essential supplies and prepare for the possibility of staying indoors for an extended period. The storm’s impact is not limited to travel disruption; it has the potential to affect political campaigns, asylum seekers, sporting events, and raise concerns for the homeless population in the Pacific Northwest.

Weather Forecasts and Updates

The trajectory and intensity of the storm are subject to weather forecasts, with meteorological services expected to provide detailed information as the storm approaches. The storm is anticipated to spread a substantial amount of snow and ice from the south-central United States to the interior Southeast. It is predicted that anywhere from 1-6 inches of snow could fall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMaxTM of 12 inches in certain areas. Major southern hubs such as Oklahoma City, Dallas, Nashville, Memphis, Jackson, and Little Rock are likely to face significant travel disruptions.

Potential of Widespread Wintry Conditions

The storm, ranging from Texas to the southern Appalachians, is likely to create widespread wintry conditions in the East Coast states. There’s a possibility of a major winter storm unfolding over the Northeast with potential for substantial snowfall and travel disruptions in the I-95 corridor. The National Weather Service warns of ‘life-threatening’ conditions in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, with major impacts expected in cities like Chicago and Milwaukee. The storm could cause significant disruption and damage, leaving a lasting impact on the central United States.

0
Travel United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel

See more
1 hour ago
Folly Beach to Undergo Renourishment Ahead of 2024 Hurricane Season
In the face of severe erosion, Folly Beach, a popular coastal destination, is set to undergo an extensive renourishment project commencing in late February or early March 2024. Spearheaded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, the project aims to restore approximately 130,000 dump trucks’ worth of sand to the beach, ideally before
Folly Beach to Undergo Renourishment Ahead of 2024 Hurricane Season
Snowy Snoqualmie Pass Enforces Chain Requirements, Hefty Fines Await Non-Adherents
22 hours ago
Snowy Snoqualmie Pass Enforces Chain Requirements, Hefty Fines Await Non-Adherents
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
1 day ago
Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Set for Official Visit to Sarawak
Keith Sweat's Albuquerque Concert Canceled due to Dallas Airport Wind Disruptions
9 hours ago
Keith Sweat's Albuquerque Concert Canceled due to Dallas Airport Wind Disruptions
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
10 hours ago
Louisiana Gears Up as Impending Cold Front Threatens Disruptions
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
20 hours ago
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
Latest Headlines
World News
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
20 seconds
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
1 min
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
2 mins
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
2 mins
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
2 mins
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
3 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
3 mins
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
3 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
35 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
43 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app