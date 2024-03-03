Hyderabad's Jahangeer Peer Dargah: A Hub for Black Clay Pottery Amidst Summer Rush

In Hyderabad's revered Jahangeer Peer Dargah, artisans selling black clay pots are witnessing a surge in business as summer approaches. These traditional clay articles, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200, are becoming a popular choice among tourists and locals alike, offering a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage.

Tradition Meets Demand

The 720-year-old Dargah of Hazarat Jahangir Peeran and Hazarat Burhanuddin in Inmulnarva village serves not only as a spiritual center but also as a marketplace for black clay pottery. According to local beliefs, saints from Baghdad once frequented this site, contributing to its historical and cultural significance. Artisans like Mahesh report that while water pots are particularly sought after during the summer months, other items such as utensils and coin banks maintain steady popularity year-round. These handcrafted pieces, made in local workshops and sold at the dargah, are often taken home by visitors as souvenirs.

Development Plans in Limbo

The Telangana Wakf Board has ambitious plans to develop the dargah and its surroundings with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. Proposed improvements include the reconstruction of the masjid to better accommodate worshippers, the addition of new facilities such as Niyaz khana sheds, shopping complexes, and guest houses, and enhancements to security, sanitation, and beautification. Despite these plans and two inauguration events, sources indicate that tangible progress has been limited to paperwork, with no significant developments materializing on the ground over the past five years.

A Cultural and Economic Lifeline

The dargah not only serves as a spiritual beacon but also as a vital economic lifeline for local artisans. The sale of black clay pottery highlights the intertwining of religious tradition and livelihood, showcasing the dargah's role in supporting local crafts. With the summer season bringing increased foot traffic, the demand for these unique clay articles underscores the ongoing relevance of traditional crafts in modern times. However, the stalled development plans raise questions about the future of this cultural and economic hub.

As the dargah continues to draw visitors with its spiritual significance and unique offerings, the community waits in anticipation for the promised developments. The blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and faith at Jahangeer Peer Dargah remains a testament to the enduring cultural heritage of Hyderabad, even as it faces the challenges of modernization and development.