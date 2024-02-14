Hyatt and Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe reveal Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort

A new era of luxury awaits in Mexico's Pacific coast as Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe S.A.B. de C.V. join forces to bring the Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa to life. The highly anticipated resort, set to open its doors in 2025, promises an unforgettable adults-only experience, marked by lavish amenities and unparalleled service.

Unveiling a Haven of Opulence

Nestled on Puerto Vallarta's stunning beachfront, the Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa will feature no less than four swimming pools, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of relaxation and leisure. The resort's rooftop will offer breathtaking views, creating an idyllic setting for special moments and cherished memories.

With a commitment to culinary excellence, the resort will boast seven gourmet restaurants, catering to the most discerning palates. Additionally, two cafés and two snack areas will ensure guests never miss a chance to delight their taste buds.

Redefining Luxury Accommodations

The Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa will offer more than 450 sleek and sophisticated accommodations, designed exclusively for adults. Each room will embody the essence of Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, providing guests with an all-encompassing experience.

Among the many perks, guests can look forward to nine chic dining venues, five bars, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities, and world-class spa facilities. These offerings are designed to cater to the needs and desires of every guest, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

A Premier Destination for Events

Beyond its appeal as a luxury vacation destination, the Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa aims to become a leading choice for conferences, weddings, and special events in Mexico. With over 10,000 square feet of dedicated meeting and function space, the resort promises to deliver flawless events, marked by its signature elegance and attention to detail.