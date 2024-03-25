Hong Kong Braces for 11 Million Travellers During Easter, Ching Ming Festivals

Hong Kong residents and visitors are gearing up for a bustling holiday period, with an estimated 11 million trips planned in and out of the city over the Easter weekend and Ching Ming Festival.

The Immigration Department, after consultation with mainland Chinese authorities, anticipates the bulk of travel—approximately 9.5 million journeys—to occur at land checkpoints from Thursday through April 7, highlighting the need for strategic planning and resource allocation to manage the anticipated surge.

Peak Travel Days Identified

Officials expect that the number of people crossing land borders will reach its zenith on Good Friday, accounting for 601,000 departures, and again on the following Monday, with 589,000 arrivals as residents return to Hong Kong. Popular crossings like the Lo Wu station, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge are predicted to see heavy traffic, with hundreds of thousands utilizing these points of entry and exit during the high-traffic period.

In response to the dramatic increase in movement, the MTR Corporation is set to bolster its services across most lines, incorporating 300 additional train trips to facilitate smoother travel during peak times.

This enhancement aligns with the government's ArtHarbour initiative, aiming to attract global visitors through a series of illuminated art installations and cultural activities at the Central harbourfront. The move reflects a concerted effort to not only manage the travel surge but also enrich the holiday experience for citizens and tourists alike.

Future Projections and Preparations

With the Hong Kong Tourism Board forecasting a 35% increase in visitors in 2024, reaching 46 million, compared to the previous year, the city is on a path to recovery, aiming to recapture the pre-pandemic influx of 65 million in 2018.

These projections underscore the significance of the upcoming holiday period as a litmus test for Hong Kong's preparedness in handling large-scale events and influxes, setting the stage for a robust rebound in tourism and economic activity.

As Hong Kong braces for a record-breaking holiday rush, the coordinated efforts between the Immigration Department, MTR Corporation, and tourism stakeholders highlight the city's commitment to ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for all.

This period not only represents a challenge in terms of logistics and crowd management but also an opportunity to showcase Hong Kong's resilience and appeal as a premier travel destination.