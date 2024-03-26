Holy Week 2024 Sees Travel Surge: 600,000 Expected at Transport Hubs Nationwide

As Holy Week approaches, a significant surge in traveler numbers is anticipated across the Philippines, with projections indicating that the figure will surpass pre-pandemic levels. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has recorded nearly 500,000 travelers to date and expects this number to rise to 600,000, marking a significant milestone in the country's recovery from pandemic-induced travel restrictions. Assistant Secretary Hector Villacorta highlighted the DOTr's coordination with various agencies to ensure the safety and convenience of travelers through the "Online Bantay Lakbay" initiative, while also warning the public to be vigilant against travel scams.

Preparations in Full Swing

With the expected influx of passengers, the DOTr, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), has ramped up efforts to accommodate the surge. Transportation Chief Secretary Jaime Bautista personally inspected the CAAP's Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management systems to confirm readiness for the Lenten rush. The CNS/ATM system, operating 24/7 with staff working in three shifts under a 'no leave policy,' is a critical component in managing air traffic and ensuring smooth operations during this peak travel period.

Public Advisory: Beware of Travel Scams

In light of the upcoming holiday rush, Villacorta has issued a public advisory urging travelers to exercise caution, especially with regard to potential travel scams. Local telecommunications companies are cooperating with the DOTr to prevent such scams, emphasizing the importance of skepticism when dealing with strangers online or over the phone. This advisory is part of a broader effort to protect travelers and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday experience for everyone.

Ensuring Safety and Convenience

The "Online Bantay Lakbay" program represents a significant step forward in enhancing the travel experience during Holy Week. By combining advanced monitoring systems with active coordination among transportation and security agencies, the DOTr aims to provide a seamless and secure travel environment. This initiative, along with the vigilant efforts to combat travel scams, underscores the government's commitment to facilitating safe and convenient travel for both international and local passengers during one of the busiest times of the year.

As the Holy Week holiday draws near, the efforts of the DOTr and CAAP to manage and facilitate the anticipated surge in travel are crucial for maintaining the safety and convenience of travelers. With the expected breach of pre-pandemic traveler numbers, this year's Holy Week could symbolize a return to normalcy and a boost for the tourism industry. However, the success of these efforts depends not only on the preparedness of transportation and security agencies but also on the vigilance and cooperation of the traveling public. This collaborative approach could set a precedent for managing future travel surges, ensuring the Philippines remains a vibrant and accessible destination for all.