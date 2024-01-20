Holden Ringer’s Cross-Country Walk: A Journey For Pedestrian-Friendly America

Holden Ringer, a 25-year-old Seattle native, embarked on an extraordinary journey in March 2023. His mission: a cross-country walk across America, traversing 3,400 miles across 11 states. Initially, the journey was a personal quest, a moment of inspiration conceived in the final days of his tenure at Emory University. Yet, as Ringer advanced, his footprints imprinting a path through diverse landscapes, the grandeur of his purpose evolved.

A Walk for Change

Ringer's trek began to symbolize something more profound than a mere physical endeavor. His experiences on the road, the challenges he faced, and the glaring absence of walkable spaces compelled him to turn his adventure into a statement. Ringer's journey transformed into an advocacy for a more pedestrian-friendly America. He chose to spotlight the glaring lack of walkable spaces in the nation, urging the need for safer pedestrian environments. In this pursuit, he joined forces with America Walks, a non-profit organization devoted to promoting pedestrian safety and mobility.

Discovering the Human Connection

As he navigated the vast expanse of America, Ringer encountered more than physical obstacles and infrastructure deficiencies. He was exposed to the heart of the American populace. He frequently found himself on the receiving end of unexpected kindness, the generosity of strangers who offered food, shelter, and support. Recognized from his social media presence and news coverage, he was often welcomed with open arms, his cause resonating with those he met.

Reflecting on the Journey

With the culmination of his walk in Connecticut on the horizon, Ringer has much to reflect upon. His mission has evolved into a passion for walkable communities and a longing for a sense of belonging. The perils of walking in areas dominated by vehicles have given way to a deeper appreciation for community and the kindness of people across the country. The journey has etched a valuable lesson in Ringer’s heart: the power of shared values and collective action to shape the world for better.