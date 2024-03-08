Himachal Launches Tourism-Boosting Vande Bharat Bus Service, Offers Discounts for Soldiers, Journalists

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) introduced a novel initiative aimed at enhancing the tourism experience in the state. RS Bali, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Tourism Development Board, announced the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Bus Service, set to bridge the travel gap for tourists arriving by the Vande Bharat train to Kangra district. This strategic move, complemented by significant discounts for soldiers and journalists on accommodation and food, marks a pivotal step in promoting tourism and acknowledging the contributions of service members and media personnel.

Seamless Connectivity for Tourists

Embarking from Palampur at 8:00 am, the Vande Bharat bus service ensures a comfortable journey through Nagrota and Kangra, terminating at Amb in the Una district by 11:30 am. This service is tailored to cater to the influx of tourists arriving via the Vande Bharat train, offering them an efficient and relaxed mode of transportation to explore the scenic beauty of Kangra and its surrounding areas. The initiative not only promises to enhance the tourist experience but also aims to boost local tourism by facilitating easy access to various attractions.

Saluting the Nation's Heroes

In a commendable gesture of appreciation, the HPTDC has rolled out generous discounts for soldiers and registered journalists. Soldiers, both current and ex-servicemen from the state, will benefit from a 50 percent discount on accommodation in state tourism hotels for eight months, with a 30 percent discount during the peak months of March, April, May, and June. Additionally, they will enjoy a 30 percent discount on food expenses. This initiative not only honors the sacrifices made by the military personnel but also ensures their travels within the state are more affordable and enjoyable.

Supporting the Fourth Estate

Recognizing the vital role of journalism in society, registered journalists in Himachal Pradesh are also recipients of substantial discounts. Like their military counterparts, journalists will receive a 50 percent discount on accommodation for eight months and a 30 percent discount during the remaining four months. Moreover, a 30 percent discount on food expenses is extended to them, facilitating their travels and coverage within the state. This move underscores the importance of media in promoting tourism and the state's dedication to supporting journalism.

Through these initiatives, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation aims to not only boost tourism but also acknowledge and support the contributions of soldiers and journalists. By offering enhanced connectivity and substantial discounts, the HPTDC is setting a precedent in promoting tourism while honoring those who serve and inform society. As tourists flock to explore the beauty of Himachal Pradesh with greater ease and affordability, the state's tourism sector is poised for significant growth, benefiting the local economy and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.