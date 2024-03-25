Hanoi's Quang An Street Ranks Among Time Out's World's Coolest Streets

Quang An Street in Hanoi has been recognized by Time Out as one of the world's coolest streets, making it a must-visit for travelers seeking the vibrant heart of Vietnam's capital. This bustling street is celebrated for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, array of luxury dining options serving international cuisine, and unique shopping experiences with stores offering handcrafted souvenirs from around the globe.

Vibrant Heart of Hanoi

Located just five kilometers north of Hanoi's Old Quarter, Quang An Street runs along the eastern shore of West Lake, providing a scenic backdrop to its lively cultural scene. The street's mix of shopping stores and luxury restaurants attracts both locals and tourists alike. Time Out specifically recommended visiting Olé Restaurant for its Spanish tapas, accompanied by handcrafted cocktails and wine, or enjoying matcha imported directly from Japan at Nagocha.

Global Recognition

To compile their prestigious list, Time Out reached out to a global team of local expert editors and contributors. Each expert made a case for the coolest street in their city, which was then narrowed down to create a definitive ranking of the best avenues, thoroughfares, streets, and boulevards on the planet. Quang An Street's inclusion on this list reaffirms its status as a global destination for culture, dining, and shopping.

A Destination for Unique Finds

Among the highlights of Quang An Street is the Better World store, where tourists can find handcrafted souvenirs from across the world, making it a perfect spot for finding unique gifts or mementos of their travels. The street's international flair and diverse offerings make it a microcosm of global culture nestled in the heart of Hanoi.

Quang An Street's recognition by Time Out as one of the world's coolest streets not only puts it on the map for international travelers but also shines a spotlight on Hanoi as a city that effortlessly blends tradition with modern cosmopolitan vibes. This accolade is a testament to the vibrant life, diverse culinary scene, and unique shopping experiences that Quang An Street offers, making it a beacon for cultural exploration in Vietnam.