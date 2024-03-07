Hà Nội Sky to Illuminate with Drones for Tourism Push: Tay Ho's Cultural Spectacle 2024

HÀ NỘI -- In a bid to enhance its appeal as a prime tourist destination, Hà Nội is gearing up to dazzle locals and visitors alike with an innovative drone light show this weekend. The event, titled Get on Hà Nội - Scent of Tây Hồ 2024, is part of a broader initiative by the municipal Department of Tourism to showcase the city's rich cultural heritage and modern vibrancy. Scheduled for March 9-10 at the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space on Trịnh Công Sơn walking street, the programme promises to offer a unique blend of traditional and contemporary experiences.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Tourism with Technology

The centerpiece of the event, a 15-minute light show featuring hundreds of drones, will kick off at 9.30pm on March 9. This spectacle aims to narrate Hà Nội's storied past and vibrant present through a dance of lights synchronized to music above the city's skyline. Visitors will have the opportunity to journey through the capital's iconic landmarks, all from the picturesque location of Tây Hồ District. The drone show is not merely an entertainment piece but a narrative device, weaving together tales and images that celebrate Vietnamese culture.

Engaging Activities and Culinary Delights

Advertisment

Prior to the aerial display, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of cultural and gastronomic experiences. The event will feature culinary booths presenting the finest of Hà Nội's cuisine, alongside spaces for traditional folk games, photo opportunities, and an exhibition of award-winning photographs capturing the essence of the city. Additionally, a ceremony will mark the official recognition of Tây Hồ District's Nhật Tân Tourist Area as an urban-level tourist destination, further highlighting the district's significance in Hà Nội's tourism landscape.

A Year of Cultural Festivities

Beyond the immediate spectacle, Get on Hà Nội serves as the opening act for a year-long celebration commemorating the 70th anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day. The programme is the precursor to over 50 cultural, festival, and tourism activities slated for 2024, aimed at drawing an estimated 27 million visitors to the city. These events, ranging from the Hà Nội Tourism Festival to the Hà Nội Áo Dài Festival, seek to not only entertain but also to foster a deeper appreciation of the city's cultural heritage and vibrant community life.

As Hà Nội embarks on this ambitious journey to redefine its tourism landscape, the Get on Hà Nội - Scent of Tây Hồ 2024 programme stands as a testament to the city's commitment to blending tradition with innovation. This initiative not only aims to captivate the hearts and minds of visitors but also to position Hà Nội as a leading destination for cultural tourism, thereby contributing significantly to the capital's socio-economic development. With such a dynamic start, Hà Nội is set to offer an array of unforgettable experiences to tourists and locals alike throughout 2024.