Gwrych Castle's Eventful Year: More Activities, Weddings, and Restoration Plans Unveiled

Gwrych Castle, the historic site that gained renewed fame hosting ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here', is set to have its busiest year yet in 2024. With an array of events planned, increased wedding bookings, and significant restoration works underway, the castle is buzzing with activity. This development follows a successful year and the announcement of a £2.2 million grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund to prevent the castle's imminent collapse.

Advertisment

2024: A Year of Enchantment and Restoration

The castle's event calendar is packed with unique experiences, including a Dragon Easter Egg Hunt, the return of the School of Magic, and the Living History: HMS Wales event. Additionally, a lecture series spanning from June to September promises to engage visitors with the rich history and future restoration plans of the castle. The castle's appeal as a wedding venue is also growing, with most inquiries now extending into 2025, indicating a bright future for the venue in the wedding sector.

Restoration and Rebirth

Advertisment

The Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust's spokesperson highlighted the importance of the £2.2 million grant, which will be used to reinstate the roof and install floors in the main building, a crucial step in saving the structure from decay. The restoration, scheduled to start in late summer or early autumn of 2024, aims to bring the castle back to its former glory, allowing for expanded offerings and protecting it from further damage due to exposure to the elements. Plans for an 'I'm A Celeb' overnight experience are on hold, but the idea remains a potential future attraction.

Weddings and Community Engagement

Following the first civil ceremony at the castle, interest in Gwrych Castle as a wedding venue has surged. The castle's unique charm, with its rustic archways and winding paths, offers a romantic setting that has attracted numerous couples planning their special day. The Trust's engagement with the community is also evident in its participation in the ThanksToYou campaign, offering 2-for-1 tickets on select days to National Lottery players, further cementing its role as a cherished local landmark.

As Gwrych Castle embarks on a year filled with events, restoration, and celebrations, its transformation from a roofless ruin to a vibrant hub of activity symbolizes a new chapter in its storied history. The ongoing efforts of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust and the community's support are key to realizing the vision of fully restoring the castle, ensuring it remains a treasure for future generations to enjoy.