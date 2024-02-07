Gujarat Chief Minister Flags Off New Special Train Service from Sabarmati to Ayodhya

In a significant development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated a special train service that connects Sabarmati and Ayodhya. This train, set to depart from Sabarmati at 11:00 PM and reach Salarpur by 5:00 PM the next day, offers a new, convenient option for pilgrims and tourists alike.

The Significance of the New Train Service

The inauguration of this train service underlines the prominence of Ayodhya as a central hub for religious and cultural tourism. By enhancing connectivity between Sabarmati and Ayodhya, the service caters to the needs of those traveling for spiritual purposes as well as tourism. The move is seen as an attempt to strengthen the bond between the two significant locations and to facilitate hassle-free travel for devotees and tourists.

India's 'Aastha Special Trains'

The Indian Railways operates 'Aastha special trains' to Ayodhya from various parts of the country. The first special Aastha train from Gujarat to Ayodhya was flagged off by the state's MoS for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel, from Mehsana railway station. The train carried approximately 1,344 devotees from seven assembly constituencies under the Mehsana Lok Sabha seat. Similar special trains have also been flagged off from Jammu, Odisha, and Delhi, carrying devotees to Ayodhya. The Aastha train service, with its 20 sleeper coaches, can accommodate around 1,400 people.

The Impact of the New Train Service

The new train service from Sabarmati to Ayodhya is expected to bring a significant boost to religious tourism in both regions. It aims to provide a comfortable traveling experience for the devotees and tourists, further encouraging them to visit these two significant destinations. The service is not just a step towards better connectivity but also an initiative that underscores the commitment to enhancing the cultural and religious experience of the visitors.