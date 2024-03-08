Guam Visitors Bureau Launches Enhanced Beach Cleanup in Tumon with New Raking Tractor

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has taken a significant step forward in its efforts to maintain the pristine condition of Tumon's beaches. Following the devastation of Typhoon Mawar, GVB has introduced a new beach raking tractor, a move aimed at efficiently removing debris and ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the beaches for both residents and visitors.

This initiative, which started on Wednesday, marks a pivotal moment in the bureau's long-standing commitment to beach maintenance, sometimes previously performed manually.In response to the urgent need for debris removal post-Typhoon Mawar, GVB initiated the procurement of the beach raking tractor by issuing an invitation for bid in September of the previous year, with the purchase finalized in late October.

The bureau's maintenance staff, part of the Destination Development division, have undergone comprehensive safety and equipment training, preparing them for the operation of this new machinery.

To align with environmental protection standards, the tractor will be utilized no more than twice a week, in accordance with guidelines from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency. This cautious approach ensures the preservation of the beach's marine ecology, highlighting GVB's commitment to balancing cleanliness with ecological integrity.

Focus on Sustainability and Community Engagement

GVB's new beach cleaning initiative underscores the importance of maintaining a healthy beach ecosystem. While the primary goal is to remove human-generated waste and larger natural debris, the collected natural debris will not be discarded but relocated to less trafficked areas of the beach.

This method supports both safety and environmental conservation efforts. Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB President and CEO, emphasized the bureau's dedication to keeping Tumon Bay beautiful, acknowledging the beach and marine life as invaluable resources. The community, including residents and visitors, is encouraged to contribute to these efforts by respecting and preserving the cleanliness of the beaches.