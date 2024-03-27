GTA Aims for 1.5 Million Domestic Visits, Boosts Ghana's Tourism with 'December in GH' 2024

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat, has officially launched a call for event submissions for the 'December in GH' 2024 activities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to cement Ghana's status as a prime destination for tourists, particularly focusing on domestic visits, which have shown significant growth in recent years. With a target set at 1.5 million domestic visits for 2024, the GTA is ramping up efforts to showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage and vibrant tourism sector.

Strategic Initiatives and Economic Impact

Since its inception, the 'December in GH' initiative has played a pivotal role in boosting domestic tourism and by extension, the local economy. The 2023 edition saw an impressive 1.4 million domestic visits, signaling a growing interest among Ghanaians in exploring their own country. This surge in domestic tourism not only fosters national pride but also stimulates various sectors of the economy, including hospitality, transportation, and retail. The GTA, through its strategic marketing and partnerships, aims to further elevate this number, ensuring that more Ghanaians participate in discovering the beauty and diversity of their homeland.

Call for Event Submissions

The call for event submissions is a critical component of the 'December in GH' initiative. It invites event organizers nationwide to propose activities that can be included in the month-long celebration. This open invitation encourages a broad spectrum of events, ranging from cultural and historical exhibitions to music festivals and culinary showcases. By diversifying the event lineup, the GTA hopes to cater to a wide array of interests, thereby attracting more participants. The selection process is guided by criteria that prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and the potential to draw both local and international visitors.

Promoting Ghana as the 'Centre of the World'

Ghana's strategic positioning as the 'Centre of the World' is not merely a geographical fact but a branding effort to attract global attention to its tourism potential. The 'December in GH' activities are designed to highlight this unique selling point, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, hospitable people, and picturesque landscapes. The GTA's targeted approach in promoting domestic tourism is also aimed at preparing the groundwork for a broader international marketing strategy. By building a strong domestic tourism base, Ghana can present a compelling case to international tourists, further boosting its global tourism profile.

As the GTA gears up for 'December in GH' 2024, the anticipation among Ghanaians and prospective visitors is palpable. This initiative not only promises to enrich the social fabric of the nation but also to make a significant economic impact. By achieving the 1.5 million domestic visits target, Ghana would mark a milestone in its tourism history, setting a precedent for future endeavors. At the heart of this effort is a celebration of Ghanaian identity, culture, and the unyielding spirit of exploration that defines the nation.