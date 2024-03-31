Grace Bay Resorts' Rock House Expansion Responds to Soaring Demand in Turks and Caicos

Grace Bay Resorts, renowned for its luxurious hospitality offerings, is pushing the envelope with an ambitious expansion of its Rock House property. Amidst a surge in guest demand, the highly anticipated second phase, The Reserve Villas at Rock House, is nearing completion. This strategic extension will introduce 10 new accommodations, ranging from two- to five-bedroom setups, elevating the property's total room capacity to 56.

Surge in Popularity

General Manager Franck Chantoiseau revealed during a property tour that the resort was nearly at full capacity, emphasizing the unexpected advantage of its location away from the popular Grace Bay Beach. This unique positioning has allowed Rock House to offer a private, stylish beach experience that has resonated well with guests, distinguishing it from other resorts in Turks and Caicos. The secluded beach, a key selling point, is set to become even more appealing with ongoing marine-engineering efforts aimed at naturally expanding it to approximately 800 feet.

Building Buzz

Nikheel Advani, Grace Bay Resorts co-founder, COO, and principal, highlighted the growing buzz around Rock House. From conversations aboard planes to discussions in social circles, the resort has carved a niche for itself as a sought-after destination. Its departure from the conventional beach resort formula has sparked interest and excitement, making it a topic of conversation among travelers and locals alike.

Future Prospects

The expansion of Rock House is not just about adding rooms but enhancing the overall guest experience. With the extension of the beach and the introduction of The Reserve Villas, the resort is poised for even greater success. This development reflects a broader trend in the luxury travel industry, where exclusivity, privacy, and unique experiences are increasingly prioritized by discerning travelers. As Rock House continues to evolve, it remains a beacon of innovation in the competitive landscape of Caribbean luxury resorts.