Global Volcanology Community Gathers in Guatemala for COV12: Honors and Insights Shared

In February, the 12th edition of Cities on Volcanoes (COV12) conference convened in Antigua, Guatemala, drawing attention from the global volcanological community. Hosted by the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior (IAVCEI), this event facilitated a crucial exchange of ideas and findings among experts, with a focus on volcanology and risk reduction strategies.

Sharing Knowledge and Experiences

The conference featured a series of general talks, panel discussions, and concurrent sessions designed to foster dialogue among participants. These sessions highlighted the importance of community engagement, indigenous knowledge, and multidisciplinary approaches in understanding and mitigating volcanic risks. Special emphasis was placed on the contributions of local and indigenous communities in Latin America and beyond.

Field Trips and Tributes

Attendees had the opportunity to visit nearby volcanoes, including the active Fuego volcano, providing a poignant reminder of the dangers posed by such natural phenomena. The event also paid tribute to late volcanologists Dr. Jim Kauahikaua of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) and Dr. Peter Hall, recognizing their significant contributions to volcano monitoring and risk reduction.

Looking Forward

The next edition of Cities on Volcanoes is slated for Bend, Oregon, in 2026, marking the return of the conference to the USA after more than two decades. This move signifies the ongoing commitment within the volcanological community to advance research, enhance safety measures, and foster international collaboration in the face of volcanic hazards.