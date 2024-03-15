Georgia's First Waterslide Coaster 'Apocalypso' to Debut at Margaritaville Lanier Islands

On a sunny Wednesday, Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands turned a new leaf in Georgia's entertainment history with a groundbreaking ceremony for its latest attraction, Fins Up Water Park. Scheduled to open on May 4, the park is poised to feature 'Apocalypso,' marking Georgia's first-ever waterslide coaster, alongside an array of aquatic activities designed for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Revolutionizing Aquatic Entertainment

The introduction of Apocalypso at Fins Up Water Park represents a significant milestone in the evolution of water-based amusement in Georgia. Stretching an impressive 418 feet, this waterslide coaster is designed to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience with the largest drop of its kind in the U.S. Alongside Apocalypso, the park will also unveil three additional slides - Serpentine Storm, Dreamsicle Dive, and Mango Mania, catering to younger adventurers seeking high-speed thrills. This expansion, touted as the most considerable in decades, will elevate Margaritaville at Lanier Islands to new heights, promising an unparalleled aquatic adventure.

Enhanced Amenities and Attractions

Complementing the exhilarating slides, Fins Up Water Park is set to enhance its visitor experience with new premium cabanas, expanded dining and drinking options, and an upgraded Wibit Aquatic Adventure area. Retail spaces will also see an expansion, offering guests a variety of souvenirs to commemorate their visit. These additions are part of a multi-million dollar revamp aimed at making Margaritaville at Lanier Islands a premier destination for family fun and high-intensity thrills.

Looking Ahead

As anticipation builds for the grand opening of Fins Up Water Park, officials and the community alike express excitement over the potential impact of this expansion. 'This blockbuster tower of slides, featuring Georgia's first waterslide coaster, will be an epic addition,' stated 'Bucky' Perry, Vice President of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. With the project's completion, Georgia's largest lake is set to host the state's largest water complex, signifying a landmark achievement in leisure and entertainment. As the opening date draws near, potential visitors are encouraged to stay updated through social media and take advantage of seasonal pass sales, ensuring early access to what promises to be an unforgettable aquatic experience.

The unveiling of Apocalypso and the expansion of Fins Up Water Park underscore a significant leap forward in the realm of water park entertainment. Through innovative design and a commitment to providing thrilling experiences, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is set to redefine what guests can expect from aquatic attractions. As the park prepares to open its gates, the excitement is palpable, marking a new chapter in Georgia's entertainment history that promises to attract visitors from near and far.