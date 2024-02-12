Generator and Freehand Hotels Achieve Record-Breaking Success in 2023

Who, what, when, and where - the essentials of a good story. Here's mine: In 2023, Generator and Freehand Hotels, hybrid accommodation brands, broke records with a 28% increase in EBITDA compared to 2022. This triumph followed the reopening of Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport Hotel after an £8m refurbishment.

A Tale of Two Brands

Generator and Freehand Hotels, two pioneering forces in the hospitality industry, have been redefining travel experiences since their inception. They've mastered the art of blending luxury and affordability, creating spaces that cater to the modern nomad's needs.

Generator, known for its design-led hostels, offers a social atmosphere without compromising on comfort. Freehand Hotels, on the other hand, provides a more boutique hotel experience, focusing on local culture and community.

The Crown Jewel: Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport Hotel

The recent financial success of Generator and Freehand Hotels is no isolated incident. It's intrinsically linked to the reopening of Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport Hotel, a property that underwent an £8m refurbishment.

The transformation of the hotel is nothing short of remarkable. From updated public spaces to 299 revamped bedrooms, every corner echoes modernity and sophistication. New amenities include a club lounge and a stand-alone restaurant, ensuring guests have a variety of dining options.

Step inside a room, and you'll find Egyptian cotton sheets, large flatscreen TVs, and high-speed WiFi. The modern open lobby features a bar serving Starbucks coffee and an all-day lounge area, providing the perfect space for work or relaxation.

Marketing Magic at Crerar Hotels Group

While Generator and Freehand Hotels were busy breaking records, Crerar Hotels Group was making waves in the marketing department. They expanded their team, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the table.

This expansion played a significant role in boosting the visibility of the hotels under their umbrella, contributing to the overall success of the brands.

In conclusion, the financial triumph of Generator and Freehand Hotels in 2023, coupled with the reopening of Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport Hotel, paints a promising picture for the future of the hospitality industry. As these brands continue to push boundaries and redefine travel experiences, we can't help but look forward to what they'll achieve next.