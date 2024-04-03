Generational Divide: How Gen Z, Millennials, X Prioritize in Vietnam Hotel Bookings

In an illuminating study released on April 1, 2024, a renowned Dutch app unveiled the 2024 Vacation Home Potential Report for the Asia Pacific, shedding light on the varying priorities of different generations when it comes to booking accommodations in Vietnam. The report, which analyzed responses from 11,000 participants across seven countries, including Vietnam, India, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, and China, reveals distinct preferences among Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X travelers, providing invaluable insights for both tourists and hotel owners.

Gen Z's Quest for Security and Unique Experiences

Among the younger cohort, safety emerges as a paramount concern, with 47% of Gen Z participants expressing a preference for secure resorts. This generation also shows a keen interest in price transparency and complementary services, with 46% valuing these aspects. Furthermore, over 20% of Gen Z respondents are drawn to unique vacation formats like glamping, and 18% seek pet-friendly accommodations, showcasing their desire for distinctive and inclusive travel experiences.

Millennials: Cleanliness and Convenience Take Center Stage

For Millennials, the emphasis shifts towards cleanliness and affordability, with 58% and 57% of respondents, respectively, prioritizing these factors. Additionally, this generation places a high importance on the location of accommodations, favoring those near beaches, tourist attractions, and public transportation. The allure of beachfront homestays, as well as amenities such as pools and BBQ spaces, further cater to the Millennial quest for convenience and relaxation.

Gen X Values Affordability and Simplicity

Meanwhile, Gen X travelers exhibit a pragmatic approach to their accommodation choices, with 53% emphasizing the importance of affordable prices. Cleanliness follows closely behind as a priority for 48% of respondents from this generation. Security, transparent pricing, and a straightforward booking process also rank high on their list of considerations. Notably, a significant portion of Gen X participants (29%) express a preference for staying near beaches, indicating a shared interest across generations in seaside locations.

Despite these generational distinctions, there remains a common thread among all age groups: a unanimous demand for safe, clean, transparently priced, and reliable accommodations. Varun Grover, the country head of Booking in Vietnam, comments on the evolving landscape of travel preferences, highlighting the importance of personalized experiences that cater to individual interests. This comprehensive report not only offers a peek into the diverse expectations of travelers but also serves as a guide for hotel owners to tailor their offerings to meet the nuanced demands of different generations.