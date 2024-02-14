Frontier Airlines Expands at Myrtle Beach International Airport with New Cleveland Route

Frontier Airlines' latest addition to Myrtle Beach International Airport's (MYR) roster is a nonstop service to Cleveland, set to commence on May 21. The new route, operating three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, is expected to be a tourist favorite. As the Denver-based discount airline expands its presence at MYR, the Director of Airports welcomes the development.

Advertisment

A New Horizon: Frontier Airlines' Cleveland Route

Since 2018, Frontier Airlines has been serving the Grand Strand community through Myrtle Beach International Airport, offering nonstop flights to Denver, Philadelphia, and Islip, N.Y. Today, they announced the addition of a new route to Cleveland, which will commence operations on May 21. The flights will be available three days a week, providing tourists with more options to visit the popular market.

Attractive Introductory Fares

Advertisment

To celebrate the launch of the new route, Frontier Airlines is offering introductory fares as low as $19, an irresistible incentive for travel enthusiasts. The new service will not only cater to the tourist demand but also contribute to the growth of air traffic at MYR. With this expansion, Frontier Airlines continues to make air travel more accessible and affordable for passengers.

MYR's Expansion: Meeting the Demand

Myrtle Beach International Airport has been experiencing a steady increase in air traffic, thanks to the region's thriving tourism industry. As Myrtle Beach continues to be the state's top tourist destination, the airport has been expanding its services to accommodate the growing demand. In addition to Frontier Airlines, other airlines have also announced new routes to MYR, further solidifying its position as a crucial transportation hub.

In conclusion, Frontier Airlines' new Cleveland route, starting May 21, signifies an important expansion at Myrtle Beach International Airport. With the introduction of low introductory fares and increased flight options, the airline aims to meet the growing demand from tourists, while also contributing to the airport's and the region's overall growth. As Myrtle Beach continues to thrive as South Carolina's premier tourist destination, this expansion in air service will undoubtedly play a significant role in the area's continued success.