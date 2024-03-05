Flamingo Land Theme Park and Zoo to Welcome Guests Again in March 2024: Full Details Revealed

Mark your calendars for an exhilarating return to fun and adventure as Flamingo Land, Yorkshire's beloved theme park and zoo, announces its grand reopening on March 16, 2024. After a winter hiatus, the park is set to unveil an array of attractions, including the much-anticipated rollercoaster, Sik, alongside exclusive caravan breaks for an unforgettable weekend.

Exclusive Opening Weekend Offers

Flamingo Land is rolling out the red carpet for its guests with special accommodation packages during the opening weekend. Visitors can choose between one-night and two-night gold caravan breaks, priced at £349 and £480 respectively. These packages include two to three full days in the park, access to the leisure centre, and an evening with the Pink tribute act Vicky Jackson, ensuring a packed schedule of fun and entertainment for families and groups of up to six people.

Attractions Galore

From heart-stopping rides to serene animal encounters, Flamingo Land offers something for everyone. The park boasts over 40 rides, including the Hero Suspended Flying Coaster and the gravity-defying Pterodactyl, a Zamperla Vertical Swing. Animal lovers will be delighted with the zoo's extensive collection, featuring mammals such as the Sumatran Tiger and the Black Rhino, alongside immersive keeper talks and feeding sessions. With daily opening hours from 10am between March 16 and November 3, 2024, visitors have ample opportunity to explore every corner of this entertainment paradise.

What's New in 2024

Since its inauguration in 1959, Flamingo Land has continuously evolved, introducing new attractions to keep the excitement levels high. The latest addition, Sik, an Intamin second-generation 'Multi Inversion Coaster', promises to be a major draw for thrill-seekers. The park's commitment to offering diverse experiences is evident in its wide range of facilities, including a gym, spa, and golf course, catering to guests looking for relaxation after a day of adrenaline-fueled adventures.