Exploring the Return Trip Effect: Why Coming Home Feels Longer

Ever wonder why the journey back from a vacation always seems to drag on longer than the trip there? The phenomenon, known as the return trip effect, combines psychological factors, anticipation, and familiarity with the route to create a unique travel experience. Experts suggest strategies to mitigate this effect, including introducing novelty and planning engaging activities for the return.

Psychological Underpinnings

According to Yonason Goldson and neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, the anticipation of something exciting at the destination makes the trip there part of the adventure. Conversely, the journey home feels anticlimactic, compounded by the exhaustion of the day and the dread of resuming daily chores. This shift in headspace significantly alters our perception of time, making the return journey feel interminably longer.

Anticipation and Familiarity

The return trip effect is also influenced by our familiarity with the route and the violation of expectation principle. Having already experienced the journey, travelers often find the return trip mentally less strenuous, which can paradoxically make it feel longer due to reduced engagement and anticipation. Experts suggest that introducing novelty into the trip home, such as taking different routes or engaging in brain-stimulating activities, can help counteract this effect.

Strategies to Combat Post-Vacation Blues

To mitigate the return trip effect and the ensuing post-vacation blues, experts recommend planning activities to look forward to upon returning home. Susan Sherren advocates for a "bell curve" itinerary, where the vacation builds up to a crescendo of activities and then winds down, making the transition back to daily life smoother. Additionally, engaging in novel activities or planning phone dates during the journey can keep the mind occupied and make the time pass more quickly.

Understanding the return trip effect sheds light on our psychological responses to travel and suggests ways to enhance our overall vacation experience. By strategically planning both the journey there and back, travelers can maximize their enjoyment and minimize the post-vacation doldrums.