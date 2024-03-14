Exploring Beyond 'Eat Pray Love': Top 20 Underrated Solo Female Travel Destinations

Senior Reporter, HuffPost LifeTaking a trip by yourself is a wonderful opportunity for self-discovery and relaxation. It’s also a good way to get to know a new place with the freedom and flexibility to go at your own pace and do exactly what you want, whenever you want.Many women in particular have heralded the transformative power of solo travel. And while “Eat Pray Love” might’ve put destinations like Rome and Bali on the map for would-be solo female travelers, there are plenty of other amazing places to discover.

Empowering Journeys: Insight Vacations' Women-Only Tours

Insight Vacations is now offering small group, women-only tours with savings worth 8% off for female travellers. The tours cater to travellers' unique needs and provide exceptional experiences for solo female travelers. The development of these women-only tours came after research with JourneyWoman.com, showing a demand for such tours in the travel industry. The tours include visits to various destinations across five continents and support the UN's theme of 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress'. Insight Vacations also launched a new social travel group on Facebook for women to discuss travel and share tips.

Overcoming Obstacles: Pamela Holt's Inspirational Journey

Pamela Holt, a solo female traveler, shares her inspiring journey of overcoming injuries and fulfilling her goal of visiting 80 countries by the age of 50. She highlights the adrenaline, freedom, and self-confidence that solo travel brings, recommending destinations like Thailand, Bali, Vietnam, and Italy for solo travelers. Holt also discusses her TV series 'Me Myself The World' that combines solo travel with her entertainment background.

Why Solo Travel Matters

