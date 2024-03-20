Explore Central Bohemia: New Tourist Train Season Launches with Exciting Routes

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, marks a significant date for travel enthusiasts and families alike as Prague and the Central Bohemian Region kick off their new tourist train season. This year, visitors can anticipate a blend of classic journeys to beloved destinations and the introduction of novel routes, offering an enriched experience of the region's scenic beauty. Among the new offerings are trips to Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem, alongside the much-loved Cyklohráček train, which now extends its adventures to weekdays, reaching beyond Central Bohemia's borders.

Season Highlights and Routes

The season, running until October 28th, presents an array of routes designed for diverse interests. Steam train aficionados have much to look forward to with nostalgic rides to Posázaví and the newly added destinations of Dobříš and Rožmitál pod Třemšínem. Meanwhile, the Cyklohráček train caters to family outings and cyclist excursions to the Slánsko region, promising enjoyable weekends and, for the first time, special weekday trips. The continuity of popular routes to Český Ráj and the Brda region, coupled with several events organized by Czech Railways in collaboration with local authorities, ensures a season brimming with exploration opportunities.

Enhancing the Travel Experience

The introduction of new destinations and the expansion of the Cyklohráček train's schedule reflect a commitment to enhancing the travel experience for visitors. With Central Bohemia's growing network of cycling paths accessible from railway stations, the region invites travelers to combine scenic train rides with cycling adventures. This integration of transportation modes not only promotes sustainable tourism but also allows for a deeper engagement with the region's natural beauty. Jakub Goliáš, ČD Regional Director, highlights the anticipation for the steam train rides and the improvements made to the historic train set, ensuring a memorable journey for all.

Supporting Sustainable and Accessible Tourism

The launch of the new tourist train season in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region exemplifies a model of sustainable and accessible tourism. By offering a diverse range of routes and catering to various interests, the initiative encourages the exploration of the region's rich cultural and natural heritage. Furthermore, the collaboration between Czech Railways, the City of Prague, the Central Bohemian Region, and other partners underscores the collective effort to promote tourism that benefits both visitors and the local community. As the season unfolds, it promises to bring new discoveries, adventures, and cherished memories for travelers.