Expert Tips to Save Hundreds on Tui, Ryanair Flights from Birmingham Airport

Travelers flying out of Birmingham Airport with Tui and Ryanair have just been handed a lifeline for their wallets. An industry expert's recent advice promises significant savings on flights, provided passengers adopt a smarter booking strategy. Specifically, choosing flights on cost-effective days and times could lead to savings up to seven times cheaper than peak rates.

Advertisment

Unlocking Savings: The Best Times to Fly

According to Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, the golden rule for budget travelers is to opt for flights at dawn or dusk, particularly on Wednesdays. Radchenko's insights reveal that not only do these times offer cheaper fares, but they also dodge the crowds typical of holidays and major events. For those flying with Tui or Ryanair, this strategy could translate into hundreds of pounds in savings. For instance, a comparison shows a Ryanair flight to Barcelona on a Tuesday being significantly cheaper than the same flight on a Saturday. Similarly, Tui passengers could save nearly 50% by choosing a Wednesday flight to Tenerife South over a Friday departure.

Booking Strategy: When to Click 'Purchase'

Advertisment

Radchenko further advises avoiding booking flights on Thursdays or Fridays, as these are peak times for business travel reservations, leading to higher prices. Instead, Sunday emerges as the optimal day for booking flights, primarily due to the lower volume of business-related bookings. Coupling this with a midweek departure can maximize savings. This strategy not only applies to direct flights but also impacts parking costs at Birmingham Airport, with potential savings identified during the Easter holiday period.

Additional Benefits of Off-Peak Travel

Aside from the financial savings, choosing flights in the early morning or late at night offers other advantages, such as less crowded flights and lower chances of delays or cancellations. Radchenko notes that while securing the cheapest flights may require flexibility in departure times, the benefits extend beyond just savings. For international travel, he suggests that Wednesdays are the most cost-effective days to fly in and out, offering a quieter and potentially more pleasant travel experience.

Travelers looking to stretch their budgets further can explore additional tips, such as parking hacks at Birmingham Airport, which could save them over £25. Moreover, awareness of certain flight rules can prevent unexpected holiday disruptions. For more travel insights and savings tips, passengers are encouraged to stay informed through resources like BirminghamLive's comprehensive coverage of airport upgrades and travel advisories.